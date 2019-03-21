Zimbabwe: Guvamombe Fails to Mourn Relatives Due to Travel Restrictions

Suspended chief magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe failed to mourn his relatives recently owing to travelling restrictions imposed on him by the courts, a Harare court heard Wednesday.

The details emerged when Guvamombe was seeking relaxation of his bail conditions before a Harare magistrate.

He successfully applied for relaxation saying his reporting conditions were too stringent.

Prosecutor Zivanai Macharaga did not oppose the application.

"It has been brought to my attention that the accused's farm is in Bindura and that his rural home is outside the 50km radius," said the prosecutor, adding, "I also learnt that the accused person has lost two family members and was not able to attend the funerals because of the travel ban."

"The accused person was once given his passport to travel to South Africa and he complied with the court order. It is on these three facts that I consented to the application," said Macharaga.

Guvamombe is facing criminal abuse of office charges for allegedly offering former cabinet ministers Saviour Kasukuwere and Supa Mandiwanzira internship at the Harare civil court.

The two Zanu PF officials are currently being tried on alleged corruption offences they committed during their time in government. There were fears Guvamombe's decision to allow them access to court systems could compromise their trials.

Guvamombe also stands accused of defeating the course of justice after he allegedly caused Harare regional magistrate, Elijah Makomo to recuse himself in a case involving a local businessman who is his partner, and some Indians.

When he was granted bail, the country's top most magistrate was ordered not to travel beyond a 50km radius of Harare. Following the latest ruling, he is no longer bound by the order.

Guvamombe will also now report once every week after he had been reporting four times a week at the police.