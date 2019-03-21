Angola: Heads of State of Angola and Rwanda Discuss Cooperation

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, met Wednesday in Luanda with his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, with whom he discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations and the situation in the Great Lakes region.

The heads of state meeting which lasted about an hour ended without any one of them speaking to journalists.

On a two-day official visit to Angola, at the invitation of the Angolan Head of State, the Rwandan President is due to return on Thursday.

The two countries have, among others, an agreement in the field of civil aviation, signed in Kigali, which aims to establish and operate air services between the two States, as well as security and public order.

Cooperation between Angola and Rwanda, member countries of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), takes place within the framework of regional peace and security issues.