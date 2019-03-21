Africa: Stefan De Bod Crowned African Time Trial Champ

Cape Town — Stefan de Bod won the African Time Trial Championships , racing to the victory ahead of Eritrean, Sirak Tesfom and countryman, Ryan Gibbons respectively.

The two Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka riders, riding in their national colours of South Africa, took to the 50km individual time trial in Sebat Emit, Ethiopia.

Gibbons was the first of our two riders off and he came home with the provisional 2nd best time at the line, with Tesfom from Eritrea leading. Starting a few mins later, de Bod then crossed the line with a new best time of 1'00'47".

The top 3 placings would remain unchanged as the final few riders completed their time trial effort, meaning the Team Dimension Data duo secured the Gold and Bronze medals for South Africa.

"It is great to take the African Time Trial title. For the growth of the sport on our continent, these events are really important for us. Each year the level of African racing increases, so I am happy to have come out on top today," said De Bod.

The 160km road race takes place on Tuesday and our Team Dimension Data will have 5 riders competing in the race; Gibbons, de Bod, Nicholas Dlamini and Jacques Janse van Rensburg representing South Africa as well as defending African Champion, Amanuel Ghebreigziabiher representing Eritrea.

Source: Sport24