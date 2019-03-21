Africa: Last Eight Teams Know Their Opponents

The remaining eight teams for the CAF Interclubs 2018/19 season finally know their opponents for the final round.

The draw held on Wednesday, 20 March 2019, in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, saw the teams being drawn against each other as the journey towards the coronation of champions in the two continental club championships nears the finish line.

The draw was conducted by CAF Deputy General Secretary, Anthony Baffoe, with the assistance of Cameroon legend Patrick Mboma and Egyptian icon Emad Moteab.

Also, in attendance were the representatives of the clubs.

Total CAF Confederation Cup

Nkana (Zambia) vs CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) vs El Hilal (Sudan)

Hassania Agadir (morocco) vs Zamalek (Egypt)

Gor Mahia (Kenya) vs RS Berkane (Morocco)

Total CAF Champions League

CS Constantine (Algeria) vs Esperance (Tunisia)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) vs Al Ahly (Egypt)

Horoya (Guinea) vs Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

Simba (Tanzania) vs TP Mazembe (DR Congo)