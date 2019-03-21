South Africa: Eskom On Misleading Information About Loadshedding

press release

Messages being circulated via social and digital media indicating that there will not be electricity in South Africa are false and misleading.

Loadshedding is controlled and managed on a rotational basis for a period of between two or four hours at a time, depending on the schedule that the customer is on, on a particular day. It must be noted that loadshedding is implemented as a measure of last resort to protect the national electricity system.

Customers are advised to keep checking their loadshedding schedules on the Eskom (http://loadshedding.eskom.co.za) or their local municipal websites. Eskom customers can also contact our customer contact centre on 0860 037 566.

Eskom is aware of Eskom parody accounts being used to spread fake news. We will continue to provide regular updates about the state of the power system through various media and through the official Eskom social media platforms. For updates on the power system, please follow Eskom's official handles:

Twitter: @Eskom_SA

Facebook: Eskom Hld SOC Ltd

LinkedIn: Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd

Eskom Media Desk

Tel: 11 800 3343/6103/6050

Fax: 086 664 7699

E-mail: mediadesk@eskom.co.za

Notice to correct fictitious and misleading information Messages being circulated via social and digital media indicating that there will not be electricity in South Africa are false and misleading.