Sudan: Aila Gives Directive On Preservation of Environment and Safety of Miners

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister,Dr Mohamed Tahir Aila , gave directive , during his meeting Wednesday with Minister of Minerals, DR. Abdalla AbU-Fatma to intensify efforts to preserve the environment and safety of miners at sites of gold mining all over the country, as well as providing the necessary support to increase production and productivity in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Dr. Abdalla Abu-Fatma said in a press statement after the meeting that the Prime Minister also gave directive to apply the investment law against companies lagged in production, better implement the terms of the agreements to boost the production and to be full aware and in details of amount of gold produced to pump it in the economic cycle, pointing to the need to focus in search and exploration o other minerals.

Minister of minerals explained that he informed the Prime Minister on the ministry's integrated plan and the ongoing work to map the country and provide the support neccessary for increase of production. Sn/ab