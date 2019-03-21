Sudan: GUSW - Issues of Childhood and Women Are Inseparable

Khartoum — The Secretary- General of The General Union of Sudanese Women(GUSW) , Ahlam Mohamed Ibrahim , affirmed that issues childhood and women are inseparable ,and revealed common goals with UNICEF, announcing the Union readiness for broad partnerships to achieve the goals.

During a joint meeting with the National Council for Child Welfare and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Ahlam said projects for women would be implemnted during the upcoming period, emphasizing that women's issues will be a top priority.

The Secretary-General of the National Council for Child Welfare, from her part, expressed pleasure over partnership with the General Union of Sudanese Women and called for exerting efforts to implemnt more projects of broad partnerships with the union.

The UNICEF specialist in public partnerships and government relations, pointed to the effective partnerships with the National Council for Child Welfare and expressed full readiness for further cooperation and coordination to achieve the common objectives.