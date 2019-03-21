Sudan: Minister - Halayeb Falls Under Powers of Sudanese Ministry of Oil

Khartoum — Minister of State for Oil and Gas, Engineer Saad-Eddin Al-Bushra affirmed that the Halayeb area concession falls under powers of the Sudanese Ministry of Oil according to maps accredited by the Sudan Survey Authority and Sudan's Ministry of Defense.

In official statement , the Minister of State said what have been done by the South Valley Egyptian Petroleum Holding Company(ganope) by propounding four blocks on its official website under the titles-RS B-7, RS B-8, RS B-9, RS B-10- in addition to unnamed areas inside the Sudanese territory at Halayeb area as part of an international tender for the year 2019 for license of sea blocks at the Red Sea in the Arab Republic of Egypt was a direct intervention in powers of the Sudanese Ministry of Oil and Gas in granting license for exploration of oil and gas in this area.

He called companies, and consulting and advisory firms to stop any work at this area, because it will be illegal and will have legal results that would be borne only by the body which carries out the work.

Eng. Al-Bashir stated that the Ministry of Oil has no objection to joint work on exploration of oil and gas at the Red Sea according to joint agreements to be signed between the two countries.