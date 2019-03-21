Africa: Moteab and Mboma to Conduct Interclubs Quarterfinals Draw

Two African legends, Egyptian Emad Moteab and Cameroonian Patrick Mboma will assist the draw process for quarterfinals of the CAF Interclubs 2018/19 season scheduled for Wednesday, 20 Mach 2019 at the Aida Ballroom, Marriot Hotel in Cairo, Egypt.

The duo will assist CAF Deputy Geneal Secretary Anthony Baffoe to conduct the draw for the remaining eight teams of the Total CAF Champions League and Total CAF Confederation Cup to be beamed live to millions across the continent and beyond starting from 17H00 GMT.

Nicknamed 'El Omda' meaning The Mayor, Moteab had a chequered career at both domestic and international levels, and is considered one of the foremost Egyptian players of his generation. He announced his retirement last year after a trophy-laden career. He scored 74 goals with Al Ahly in the Egyptian Premier League. He spent the chunk of his 15 years playing career with Ahly besides two spells in Saudi Arabia with Al Ittihad (2008-2009) and Al Taawoun (2018).

He won a staggering 30 trophies with the Cairo giants consisting of; ten (10) Egyptian Premier League titles, three (3) Egyptian Cup and seven (7) Egyptian Super Cup. The rest are five (5) CAF Champions League titles, four (4) CAF Super Cups and a CAF Confederation Cup title. He also has a bronze medal from the 2006 FIFA Club World Cup.

Mboma, 40, counts amongst the fearsome strikers of his generation. He won two Africa Cup of Nations titles, 2000 and 2002, making over 50 appearances for his national team. He played in three continents - Africa, Europe and Asia in countries such as Libya, France, Italy,

'Magic' as he is fondly called is famously called was named CAF Player of the Year in 2000.

Holders Esperance leads the pack of the surviving teams in the premier continental club championship. The rest are Ahly (Egypt), CS Constantine (Algeria), Horoya (Guinea), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Simba (Tanzania), TP Mazembe (DR Congo) and Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco).

For the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup, the last eight are Moroccan duo, RS Berkane and Hassania Agadir; CS Sfaxien and Etoile du Sahel both from Tunisia, El Hilal (Sudan), Nkana (Zambia), Gor Mahia (Kenya) and Zamalek (Egypt).