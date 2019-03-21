East Africa: Annual Meeting of EPI Managers Concludes

Asmara — The three-day annual meeting of EPI Managers for East and Southern African countries that was held from 18 to 20 March at Asmara Palace Hotel under the theme "Protected Together: Vaccines Work" concluded.

The conference that was attended by Immunization Program Managers from 20 Easter and Southern African countries and delegations of various international organizations and research institutions conducted extensive discussion on the development of strategic plan on immunization, status of vaccination program and regional development on immunization, expansion and progress of vaccination, role of community in sustainable demand for immunization as well as introduction of new vaccination programs and preservation of the success so far attained in vaccination coverage.

At the conference briefings were provided on the status of implementation of Addis Declaration on Immunization, delivering essential immunization in conflict affected areas, Ebola vaccination in Uganda, preparation to conduct malaria vaccination program in Malawi, situation of polio eradication, outbreak of Yellow Fever in Ethiopia, outbreak of measles in Madagascar, as well as outbreak of rotavirus in Botswana.

The participants also shared technical and professional experiences on the priorities of vaccination programs.

Alongside the conference, seminar was organized aimed at developing health information system.