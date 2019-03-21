South Africa: Labour On Service Delivery Campaign

press release

The Department of Labour's Service Delivery Campaign saw multitudes of people from within the Maluti-A-Phofung Municipality flocking the Makholokoeng community hall to access the services of the Department. A total of 421 clients were assisted by Departmental officials with different services on offer.

These included UIF related services for which 160 clients, inclusive of ex-mine workers, were assisted. Out of this number, 4 applications were captured, assessed and paid immediately with the rest currently being processed for possible payments.

"Of critical importance to note is that quite a considerable number of those clients did not qualify as they applied for their benefits after the stipulated period," said Nomfundo Douw-Jack - Head of the Department of Labour in Free State. We therefore urge our clients to apply for benefits within 12 months from termination of service, as per the amended Unemployment Insurance Act, to avoid forfeiting their hard-earned monies.

Compensation Fund had a total of 35 clients from which three injuries on duty claims were processed, approved and paid instantly. The total amount paid was R22 487.00 with 19 unreported claims being referred to the Inspectorate for further investigations. In addition to that 62 invoices for medical accounts were settled by the Fund to the tune of R48 771.97.

Public Employment Services, a branch within the Department of Labour, also offered its services to the clients. To that effect, its officials visited employers in QwaQwa and Harrismith to canvass for employment opportunities. As a result, a whopping 26 job opportunities were solicited from different employers within these two areas and will be loaded on the Employment System of South Africa (ESSA) for possible placement of work seekers.

ESSA is an automated platform were registered CVs are matched with available job opportunities. "We really appreciate and extend our gratitude to those employers who gave us job opportunities. They really are playing their part to curb the high rate of joblessness and assist in fighting poverty which continues to plague our country. On the same token, we impress upon other employers to follow-suit," said Ms Douw-Jack.

To augment this crucial milestone, other officials from the same branch registered 116 CVs on ESSA with 103 of those receiving employment counselling right on the spot to prepare them for the world of work.

Department of Labour Inspectors were also out and about, conducting inspections in the area to check the level of compliance with labour laws. One employer was found not registered with UIF, whilst the other two were found to be registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund but that they have failed to declare the details of employees to the Unemployment Insurance Fund in terms of section 56(3) of the Unemployment Insurance Act of 2001 (Act, 63 of 2001). To that effect, a total of 3 Compliance Orders were issued on the employers to register and declare employees with the Fund.

