20 March 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Government Moves to Quell Soldier Unrests

The Somalia government has moved in to handle the crisis caused by striking Somalia National Army. The troops who have been ion striking citing salary arrears vowed not to go to work until they were sorted out.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ministers of Security and information set off for Bal'ad , which has been the worst affected to pacify the troops who had decamped from their bases, raising fears that Al-Shabab could take over. The Security minister is expected to give a public address once the meeting with dissenting soldiers id finished.

