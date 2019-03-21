South Africa: Minister Jeff Radebe Addresses Southern African Ministerial Panel in Johannesburg, 26 Mar

press release

Minister of Energy, Jeff Radebe to deliver opening address at the Southern African Ministerial Panel at the 8th Annual DLO Africa Power Roundtable

South African Minister of Energy, Mr Jeff Radebe will deliver an opening address at the Southern African Ministerial Panel at the 8th annual DLO Africa Power Roundtable ("DLO APR".)

The DLO Africa Power Roundtable is an energy platform through which opportunities for investment in Africa's power sector are discussed. The DLO APR has been running successfully for the past 8 years and has followed the success of various projects across the continent including South Africa's Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme.

The 2019 conference will focus on investment opportunities in the energy sectors across the Southern African region of the continent, including South Africa. Thus, there will also be participation from other African countries such as Mozambique, Botswana, Zambia, Uganda, Namibia, and Angola to name a few.

Issued by: Department of Energy