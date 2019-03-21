South Africa: Don't Panic, You Can't Be Blacklisted for E-Tolls

The ANC in Gauteng has labelled blacklisting threats to motorists who fail to respond to demand letters and court summonses over unpaid e-toll bills as an "ill-calculated move" and an "unfortunate act of provocation".

The Credit Bureau Association on Wednesday said a number of civil court judgments obtained in relation to e-tolls and Sanral accounts were sent to the credit bureaus for loading onto consumers' credit profiles.

It said that information relating to e-tolls and Sanral would not be held on the credit bureaus as the Transport Laws and Related Matters Amendment Act of 2013, which amended the South African National Roads Agency Limited and National Roads Act of 1998 specifically excludes the levying and collecting of e-tolls from the provisions of the National Credit Act (NCA).

"Credit bureaus receive, hold, display and remove consumer information in accordance with the provisions of the NCA and accordingly are not able to hold information which is specifically excluded from the provisions of the NCA.

"Any information relating to e-tolls /Sanral which has been inadvertently loaded onto a consumer profile, will be removed."

EWN on Monday reported that the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) had applied to the courts for an estimated 1 400 default judgments against motorists who have failed to pay their fees and ignored court summonses.

According to the report, a default judgment results in automatic blacklisting.

The ETC told EWN that it had issued between 2 000 and 4 000 summonses since May 2018 to those who had ignored the notices, while more than 15 000 summonses had been sent to court for those who had failed to settle their accounts.

Source: News24