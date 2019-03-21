South Africa: Erwee, Van Jaarsveld Help Dolphins to Bonus Point Win Over Warriors

Cape Town — A second One Day Cup hundred this season for Sarel Erwee helped guide the Dolphins to a bonus point nine wicket victory over the Warriors at St George's Park on Wednesday.

It was a circumspect start from the Dolphins with the ball, but they managed to pick up their first wicket with the score on 32 when Eddie Moore was well caught by Khaya Zondo for 13.

Gihahn Cloete was caught by Vaughn van Jaarsveld for 27 off the bowling of Prenelan Subrayen in the 14th over with the score on 53.

35 runs later Yaseen Vallie was caught by Keshav Maharaj off the bowling of Senuran Muthusamy for 15.

Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts tried to hold the innings together, however the Dolphins took wickets consistently at the other end.

The Dolphins took wickets at regular intervals with seamer Okuhle Cele picking up three wickets, two of them at the end of the innings.

A few run-outs helped the Dolphins restrict the Warriors to 223 for nine in their 50 overs.

With the bat the Dolphins started brilliantly with openers SJ Erwee and Vaughn van Jaarsveld breaking the back of the chase quickly.

The pair put on 147 for the first wicket in 24 overs before Van Jaarsveld fell for 83 in 77 balls. The left hander hit 11 fours in his knock.

Erwee and Marques Ackerman then knocked off the rest of the runs required with the latter ended on 34 not out off 35 balls.

Erwee, who has been the mainstay of the Dolphins batting line-up this campaign, ended on 105 not out off 103 balls with 12 fours and three sixes.

The Dolphins play the Highveld Lions on Saturday, 23 March in their final group game in Potchefstroom.

Source: Sport24