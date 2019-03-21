South Africa: Eskom Condemns Fake Reports

Eskom says messages being circulated on social and digital media claiming that there will be no electricity in the country are false and misleading.

"Load shedding is controlled and managed on a rotational basis for a period of between two or four hours at a time, depending on the schedule that the customer is on, on a particular day.

"It must be noted that load shedding is implemented as a measure of last resort to protect the national electricity system," the power utility said.

It urged customers to keep checking their load shedding schedules on the Eskom website (http://loadshedding.eskom.co.za) or their local municipal websites. Customers can also contact the contact centre on 0860 037 566.

Eskom said it is aware of parody accounts being used to spread fake news.

"We will continue to provide regular updates about the state of the power system through various media and through the official Eskom social media platforms.

"For updates on the power system, please follow Eskom's official handles: Twitter - @Eskom_SA; Facebook - Eskom Hld SOC Ltd and LinkedIn - Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd."