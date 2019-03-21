Angola: Bornito De Sousa Comforts Catumbela Victims

Benguela — The vice president of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, on Wednesday expressed his solidarity with the families affected by the floods, which last weekend claimed 12 lives in Catumbela.

On a visit to the site, Bornito de Sousa comforted the families, heard their concerns, and assured that the President of the Republic follows the situation and pledges measures to improve the conditions of the affected families.

The VP called for the collaboration of the population, in the sense of not building at risk areas such as natural rainwater lines, to avoid situations of this kind.

Many citizens, in addition to the death of human life, have seen their homes destroyed or flooded and are deprived of their assets, and therefore seek the help of the authorities in order to see their damages minimized.

The heavy rain on last Saturday killed 12 people in Catumbela, three in Benguela and one in Lobito, in addition to leaving two citizens seriously injured and two other disappeared.

The victims are mostly children, aged between one (01) and 16-year old, also adults died aged between 29 and 53 years old respectively.

The balance shows 29 homes collapsed, 56 others flooded and 21 trees fallen in the various streets of the referenced cities.