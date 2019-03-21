Ghana: Huawei Mate X Foldable 5G Wins Best Connected Mobile Device Award At #mwc2019

The HUAWEI Mate X foldable 5G smartphone won GSMA's prestigious "Best Connected Mobile Device of Mobile World Congress 2019" award with its Falcon Wing Mechanical Hinge, 5G communication capability, innovative human-smartphone interaction and HUAWEI SuperCharge during Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2019.

"It has been one of the most exciting and keenly contested years in for Best New Connected Mobile Device at MWC 2019 as can be seen in the shortlist. In a group of standout devices, the judges felt that Huawei Mate X showed more innovation and helped move the smartphone category into a new era. The combination of a folding screen and the inclusion of 5G impressed the judges in a very closely fought award", said the GSMA judges.

"On behalf of our entire team at Huawei, I would like to thank the GSMA, including John Hoffman, its CEO and Director, and his team for this award. We are very excited and honored. This year, 5G is on - including the devices, the networks, and the chipsets - all coming together online. 2019 is the year in which we transform the way we connect, bringing new and incredible possibilities to all our lives. Thank you again," said Kevin Ho, President of Handset Business, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

HUAWEI Mate X, the world's fastest 5G foldable phone and the first super terminal to connect consumers with 5G intelligent life, is featured with a high strength flexible OLED panel, the Falcon Wing Mechanical Hinge, 7nm multi-mode modem chipset Balong 5000, and a high-capacity 4500mAh battery that supports the world's fastest 55W HUAWEI SuperCharge. These high-end technologies have revolutionized the traditional form of mobile phones, brought unprecedented human-smartphone interaction experience, and led the innovative exploration of the smartphone industry.

Huawei invests more than 10% of its sales revenue in R&D every year. In 2018, Huawei invested US $15 billion in R&D and obtained 87,805 authorized patents. Huawei ranks fifth in the world according to the European Commission's "2008 EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard " while the firm's global mobile phone shipments exceeded 200 million units in 2018.

At #MWC2019 in Barcelona, Huawei unveiled HUAWEI Mate X, the company's first 5G foldable phone; the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, HUAWEI MateBook 14 and HUAWEI MateBook 13; as well as HUAWEI 5G CPE Pro.

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators and nearly 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organizations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces the MWC series of events held annually in Barcelona, Los Angeles and Shanghai, as well as the Mobile 360 Series of regional conferences.