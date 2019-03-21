Angola: Germany to Support Digital Economy in Angola

Luanda — German technology can contribute to the development of the digital economy in Angola, increasing the country's productive capacity, said Wednesday in Luanda the German deputy ambassador, Marco Mattheis.

Speaking to journalists, on the sidelines of the workshop "Digital Transformation in Angola: Industry 4.0", organized by the Higher Institute of Technology and Sciences - ISPTEC, the diplomat stressed that in the sectors of energy and mobility, there are many possibilities for Angola to enjoy from Germany.

Without citing any concrete investment, he said that Germany will study the possibility of a credit line, explaining that Siemens has several projects with academic institutions, highlighting the development of manuals on renewable energy, a requirement to develop the scanning.

Siemens Executive Director Sérgio Filipe said that the digitization is found in an incipient way, in Angola, in the oil industry, programmers, and can also improve the supply of energy to contribute to the improvement of life for all.

"When we talk about diversification of the economy, we are convinced that it is the right way, when we talk about the diversification of the economy, I believe that the digitization can contribute to the productive capacity of the country, having the efficiency and effectiveness of what is being done" , he said.

The director general of ISPTEC, Euclides Luís, said that higher education institutions have an essential role in the development of technological solutions, through scientific projects, in the training of managers oriented to maximize the implementation and benefits of industry 4.0 and in aid to the Angolan state in the structuring of its mosaic of technological integration, reflecting the benefits in areas such as agriculture, health, education, energy, industry and cyber security.

The Higher Polytechnic Institute of Technologies and Sciences is an institution that results from a public-private partnership with the participation of Sonangol, and started its academic activities in 2012.

Its mission is to train qualified professionals committed to the sustainable development of the country through the generation and dissemination of knowledge.