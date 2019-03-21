Southern Africa: SADC Holds Solidarity Conference On Western Sahara

Luanda — The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will hold a symposium on solidarity with the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic from 25 to 26 this month in the city of Pretoria, South Africa.

According to the SADC website, which advances information, the collaboration of the regional organization with Western Sahara is based on the experience of decolonization in Southern Africa and the search for liberation and self-determination.

The solidarity conference is expected to culminate in the adoption of a SADC Regional Strategy and a declaration which will, inter alia, establish mechanisms to engage actors and partners, including Morocco, to observe the spirit of the decisions of the African Union and the United Nations to speed up the resolution of the problem of Western Sahara.

The meeting also aims to support the right of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic to self-determination, based on the principle of decolonization, multilateralism and international legality, by holding a referendum.

Inside the SADR

SADR is a partially recognized international state claiming sovereignty over the entire territory of Western Sahara. It is a former Spanish colony occupied in 1975 by the Kingdom of Morocco, following the conclusion of the Madrid tripartite agreements between the representatives of Spain, Morocco and Mauritania.