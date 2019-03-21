Nigeria: Four States Atiku Claims Were 'Stolen' From Him During 2019 Polls

An opposition presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, claims he won in four of the states that the electoral commission, INEC, declared were won by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Abubakar stated this in his "state to state computation" contained in his electoral petition filed earlier this week.

The states Mr Abubakar is laying claim to are Kogi, Kaduna, Gombe and Niger.

Backstory

On February 27, INEC declared that Mr Buhari won the election in 19 states with a total of 15,191,847 votes to defeat Mr Abubakar, who won the election in 18 states including the FCT. Mr Abubakar polled 11,262,978 votes.

The margin of victory was 3,928,869 votes

Mr Abubakar is challenging the result in court. PREMIUM TIMES On Monday reported how he gathered lawyers at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja to prove his case.

In his petition, Mr Abubakar claimed that from the INEC server “state to state computation” , he polled 18,356,732 votes to defeat Mr Buhari whom he said scored 16,741,430 votes with a margin of 1,615,302 votes.

His petition also claims he won 21 states, excluding the results from Rivers State, which he said was not available on INEC's server as at February 25, when the computation was made.

He claims that Mr Buhari only won the election in 15 states.

Claim, counter-claim

According to the results announced by INEC, the states Mr Buhari won are Bauchi, Borno, Ekiti, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Osun, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara.

Mr Abubakar won in Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Imo, Ondo, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Taraba and the FCT.

Mr Abubakar now claims he won the electoral tussle in Gombe, Niger, Kogi and Kaduna states.

INEC official results

Kogi

Mr Buhari: 285,894

Mr Abubakar: 218,207

The State Collation Officer, Michael Adikwu

Gombe

Mr Buhari: 403,961

Mr Abubakar: 138,484

The State Collation Officer, Kyari Mohammed.

Kaduna

Mr Buhari: 993,445

Mr Abubakar: 649,612.

The State Collation Officer, Bello Shehu

Niger

Mr Abubakar: 218,052

Mr Buhari: 612,371

The State Collation Officer, Angela Mary

Mr Abubakar’s claims

Kogi

Mr Abubakar: 504,308

Mr Buhari: 431,479

Gombe

Mr Abubakar: 684,077

Mr Buhari: 115,225

Kaduna

Mr Abubakar: 961,143

Mr Buhari: 469,002

Niger

Mr Abubakar: 576,308

Mr Buhari: 504,218

In his petition, Mr Abubakar also states other reasons why he believes he should either be declared the winner of the election or the election be cancelled. He will now have to prove his case at the tribunal.