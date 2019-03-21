Cameroon/Comoros: Cameroon - Comoros - Minister Encourages Lions

The purpose of the visit was to show government's support ahead of the crucial encounter on Saturday.

The players of the national football team, the Indomitable Lions, continue with training in Yaounde ahead of the last day six qualifier against the Coelacanthes of Comoros in Yaounde on Saturday March 23, 2019. The return of the Indomitable Lions to the pitch after a long while has triggered joy and satisfaction from their fans here in Yaounde.

Since their first training session in Yaounde on Tuesday March 19, 2019 hundreds of fans have been thronging the Yaounde Omnisports Annex Stadium Number One to watch the players. Yesterday's training session was particular as the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, paid a visit to the players as a way of encouraging them.

Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, accompanied by the President of the Cameroon Football Federation, Seidou Mbombo Njoya, had an opportunity to watch the Lions train intensively under the supervision of Head coach, Clarence Seedorf. Training began with a light warm up session followed by ball control and then the game proper.

The objective of the team is to win on Saturday and qualify for the Total 2019 AFCON. As a result, Coach Clarence Seedorf and his technical staff are working on the different compartments to ensure the best performance on Saturday. One could see the different coaches playing their various roles as planned. The coach in charge of goal keepers, Alioum Boukar, worked with the three goalkeepers in one section of the field. In another part, it was Coaches Joelle Epale and Patrick Kluivert who worked with the attackers like Clinton Njie, Christian Bassogog, Petrus Bouamal and Jacques Zoua, among others to enable them improve their tactics on goal scoring.

The midfield and the defence compartments were equally not left out. Prior to the visit, Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi promised government's support to the Indomitable Lions as they prepare for Saturday's crucial encounter. The Minister was speaking during an audience he granted to the staff of the team led by Coach Clarence Seedorf on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in his cabinet. The Lions will train twice today and training sessions for today and tomorrow will be within closed doors.

