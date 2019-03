South Africa: Craig Burden Included in Sharks Squad for Rebels

Durban — The Sharks have made numerous changes for their Super rugby clash against the Rebels in Durban on Saturday.

Ruben van Heerden and Hyron Andrews will pair up in the second row while Phepsi Buthelezi is given a start at flank.

In the backline, Andre Esterhuizen reverts back at inside centre while Aphelele Fassi is back in the side after taking a knock against the Stormers. He replaces Rhyno Smith at fullback.

Perhaps most significantly, there is a return for Craig Burden who played hooker for the Sharks between 2006 and 2013 before embarking on a five-year career in France, representing Toulon, Montpellier and Stade Français.

He has been named as a replacement on the bench for Akker van der Merwe.

Luke Stringer, meanwhile, is set to make his Super Rugby debut off the bench as the replacement flank. Marius Louw also features on the bench.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Phepsi Buthelezi, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Marius Louw, 23. Curwin Bosch

Rebels

TBA

Source: Sport24