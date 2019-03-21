South Africa: Police Recover Firearm and Getaway Vehicle

press release

Resolute in their fight to uphold the SAPS code of conduct and addressing the proliferation of illegal firearms in our society East London Flying squad members arrested a 29-year-old suspect for possession of unlicensed firearm in East London today.

This after they followed up on information about a man suspected to be in possession of unlicensed firearm. Police confiscated an unlicensed firearm without a magazine.

In an unrelated incident, East London detectives conducted a tracing operation for outstanding suspects earlier today. They arrested four suspects for business robberies, possession of suspected stolen goods and recovered, laptops and a silver Geely sedan vehicle allegedly used in the commission of crime.

The suspects are aged between 29 and 39 years old, once charged they will appear in the East London Magistrate's Court on various charges soon.

East London station commander, Brigadier Mqotyana commended his members for arrests and recoveries. "I would like to urge the communities to work with the police especially with the information on illegal firearms and drugs since they are major contributors of crime," he said.