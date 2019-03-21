South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Obstruction of Justice and Assualt On Police Officers

press release

Bityi SAPS and Flying Squad members arrested two men aged between 36 and 38 after they assaulted a 35-year-old Warrant Officer stationed at Bityi Police Station. According to the report, the two suspects also damaged the Sherif's Vehicle at Chanti locality, Qunu A/A. The incident took place today, 20 March 2019 at about 10h00 in the morning. During the incident, Bityi and OCC members were safeguarding a Sheriff who was out to execute a Court Order which authorised them to take a livestock from one person to another.

During the execution of the court order, the Sheriff was obstructed by members of the community who mobilised themselves and attacked police members who were trying to intervene. Consequently, one of the two police officers, a Warrant Officer was assaulted on his upper body and sustained injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in a stable condition where he was treated and discharged. The Sheriff's vehicle was damaged by sticks.

The two were arrested immediately and charged with Assault on Police, Malicious Damage to Property, Obstruction, Defeating the ends of justice and disobeying of the court order.

They are expected to appear before Bityi Periodical Court on Friday the 22nd March 2019.