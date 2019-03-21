South Africa: Pasha 11 - Sexually Transmitted Infections in South Africa

analysis

South Africa has had to focus heavily on the fight against HIV and AIDS given the country's high infection rates. As a result, sexually transmitted infections have often been ignored.

In this episode, Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha - an epidemiologist and public health specialist at the country's National Institute for Communicable Diseases - takes us through why it's so important for people to get over the stigma of talking about sexually transmitted infections, and to make sure they get treatment.

Photo: Orawan Pattarawimonchai Condoms package on yellow pink background. A condom used to reduce the probability of pregnancy or sexually transmitted disease (STD). Safe sex and reproductive health concept. Shutterstock

Music "Happy African Village" by John Bartmann found on FreeMusicArchive.org licensed under CC0 1.

Ozayr Patel, Digital Editor, The Conversation