Uganda: Mob Kills Man for Hacking His Father to Death

Namisindwa — A 34-year-old resident of Nanzekhe village in Magale Sub County, Namisindwa District has been lynched by mob after he reportedly hacked his biological father to death using a panga.

Charles Wakama allegedly killed his father, Bramuel Wabuyekha, 81, on Tuesday after they had a misunderstanding over family land. The murder angered the locals, who hunted him down and lynched him on the same day.

The acting Elgon regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Robert Tukei confirmed the incident saying the investigations are ongoing.

"It's true the son killed his father using a panga and a pounding stick. This angered the residents who retaliated by killing him hours later," he said.

Mr Tukei told this reporter that preliminary investigations indicated that Wakama accused his father of bewitching him and denying him ownership of a piece of land.

"We have already opened a file to investigate the people behind the mob justice, because it's also unacceptable," he said.

He, however, said no arrests have so far been made, but noted that police were still hunting for suspects. The bodies of the deceased have been taken to Namisindwa hospital mortuary for post mortem.

The area LC3 chairperson, Mr Phillip Mabele, blamed the incident to youth who start drinking alcohol in morning hours hoping their parents will work for them, instead of engaging themselves in productive work.

In 2017, five members of one family in Namisindwa District were arrested for allegedly killing their father over land.

In the same year, police also arrested three members of another family for reportedly killing their father following a disagreement over family land.