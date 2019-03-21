Tunisia: Higher Education and Scientific Research Ministry Offers 10 Academic Scholarships in Canada

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research is offering 10 academic scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year (2019 fall session), to Tunisian students (laureates) seeking to continue their studies (research master and PhD) at the Quebec University in Canada.

This offer is part of a partnership agreement concluded between the public higher education establishments in Tunisia and the Quebec's National Institute of Scientific Research (INRS).

The deadline for application is set for April 2, 2019. The applications must be sent through the official website of the general directorate of student affairs: www.best.rnu.tn.