21 March 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Higher Education and Scientific Research Ministry Offers 10 Academic Scholarships in Canada

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research is offering 10 academic scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year (2019 fall session), to Tunisian students (laureates) seeking to continue their studies (research master and PhD) at the Quebec University in Canada.

This offer is part of a partnership agreement concluded between the public higher education establishments in Tunisia and the Quebec's National Institute of Scientific Research (INRS).

The deadline for application is set for April 2, 2019. The applications must be sent through the official website of the general directorate of student affairs: www.best.rnu.tn.

Tunisia

Plaque Commemorating Serbian Soldiers, Stolen in Bizerte

A plaque commemorating the arrival of the first Serbian soldier to Tunisia, more specifically in Bizerte, on January 9,… Read more »

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.