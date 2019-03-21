Tunisia: Tap Honours, Saturday, Best Athletes for 2018

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunis Afrique Press (TAP) news agency will pay tribute, Saturday March 23, to the winners of the 7th poll of best Tunisian athletes for 2018 and to several teams and sport figures who distinguished themselves in 2018, during a ceremony organised in their honour.

This is an annual occasion to encourage all those who had the merit to honour the national sports individually or at the level of teams. It is a tradition that TAP wants to perpetuate as a sign of openness to the sporting world with all its components to shed light on the achievements made in 2018 and reward high-performance athletes.

Since 2012, this ceremony has become a tradition that brings together the entire Tunisian sports family among managers, technicians, athletes and journalists.

In addition to the winners of the poll whose names were revealed on December 27, on the occasion of the national day of sports press, following a poll conducted among 200 sports journalists and technicians, will also be honoured teams who distinguished themselves at the Arab and African level as well as actors in the fields of refereeing, women's sports and Olympic action.

A special tribute will be paid also to the champions of sports for disabled as an encouragement to them pending the next events.

Here follows the winners of the 7th poll of best Tunisian athletes for 2018:

Best athlete:

1. Malek Jaziri (Tennis) 646 points

2. Makram Missaoui (Handball) 483

3. Mohamed Hadidane (Basketball) 349

4. Hamza Naga (Volleyball) 315

5. Abdelaziz Ben Ammar (Judo) 262

Best female athlete:

1. Ons Jabeur (Tennis) 590 points

2. Ines Boubakri (fencing) 459

3. Ghofran Belkheir (Weightlifting) 436

4. Azza Besbes (fencing) 353

5. Mona Beji (petanque) 219

Best footballer:

1. Wahbi Khazri 422 points

2. Anice Badri 407

3. Naim Sliti 392

4. Firas Chaouat 270

5. Mohamed Amine Ben Amor 260

Best Paralympic athlete (sport for disabled):

1. Walid Ktila 589 points

2. Yassine Gharbi 427

3. Abbas Saidi 393

4. Bilel Aloui 319

5. Ismail Bouabid 243

Best Paralympic female athlete (sport for disabled):

1. Raoua Tlili 531 points

2. Maroua Brahmi 447

3. Soumaya Boussaid 389

4. Haniyeh Al-Aidi 369

5. Rima Abdelli 311