Bizerte/Tunisia — A plaque commemorating the arrival of the first Serbian soldier to Tunisia, more specifically in Bizerte, on January 9, 1916, during the First World War, had been stolen on Wednesday, TAP learned.

The plaque was inaugurated near Bizerte's old harbour by Serbia's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dačić during his two-day visit to Tunisia on March 11-12.