Mauritius: Seizure of Rs 15 Million Synthetic Drugs At SSR International Airport

press release

A parcel containing synthetic drugs worth Rs 15 million was seized on Tuesday 19 March 2019 at the SSR International Airport following a joint operation led by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Section (CANS) of the Mauritius Revenue Authority (MRA) and the Anti-Drug and Smuggling Unit (ADSU).

The suspect, an inhabitant of Cite Atlee, Forest-Side, was arrested by officers of the CANS while he was trying to collect a parcel at the courier service of the Airport arriving from Hong Kong.

A field test for synthetic drugs was carried out and the result was positive. The suspect has been arrested by ADSU.

It is recalled that the MRA is committed to the fight against drugs and illicit trade in Mauritius. Its Stop Drug Platform remains open to members of the public who may report suspected drug and illicit activities.