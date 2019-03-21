Mauritius: 'Leader in Me' Project Empowering Students With Leadership and Life Skills Held At Vuillemin Government School

press release

An award ceremony was held yesterday at the Vuillemin Government School in the context of "Leader in Me" project which aims at encouraging a whole-school transformation process developped in partnership with educators to empower students with leadership and life skills. The Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, the Director of FranklinCovey (Mauritius), Mr Cyril Chee Kim Ling, and the President of the Rotary Club of Ebène, Mr Shailesh Bissoonauth, were present on this occasion.

In her address, Minister Dookun-Luchoomun highlighted that the "Leader in Me" project is aligned to the objectives of the Nine-Year Schooling which are to promote the holistic and integral development of learners as well as to inculcate, in students, a set of values and strong sense of responsibility. She pointed out that the Nine-Year Schooling is not to be taken as an evaluation process but as one which ensures the overall development of the child whereby he/she acquires skills such as critical thinking, self-confidence, listening and speaking, self-directed learning, presentation-making and the ability to work in collaboration with others.

These skills, she said, serve as a foundation for building an empowered individual, equipping them with tools to overcome challenges and adversity as they develop emotionally and academically. According to the Minister, children already possess skills and talents but they somehow feel hesitant to come forward and perform. In such cases, the support of teachers, parents and their peers is vital for the child to continue discovering their potentials and further harness them. She also underscored the responsibility of parents to develop, uphold and transmit values in the child at an early age itself so that he/she becomes a leader in every stage of life.

Minister Dookun-Luchoomun expressed satisfaction to the positive result of the "Leader in Me" project at the Vuillemin Government School, implemented by the FranklinCovey and supported by the Rotary Club of Ebène and added that this initiative is a good reference of public-private partnership in the field of education.

For his part, Mr Chee Kim Ling underlined that "Leader in Me" project is based on principles and practices of personal, interpersonal and organisational effectiveness, and upon the powerful premise that every child possesses unique strengths and has the ability to be a leader. The officers of the FranklinCovey, he underlined, extend their full support to educators for the latter to pass on the values and principles of the "Leader in Me" project to the children.

He added that in this process, students are encouraged to learn how to become self-reliant, plan ahead, set and track goals, prioritise their time, manage their emotions, be considerate of others, resolve conflicts and value differences.