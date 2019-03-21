Liberia: Christians Hold 'Night to Honor Israel'

One of the speakers at the Liberia Night to Honor Israel, Rev. Dr. Francis Tabla, Pastor, Ebenezer Community Church & African Outreach Coordinator, African/Christians United for Israel

For their unflinching support to the Republic of Liberia and for being the birthplace of the Christian faith, the Body of Christ in Liberia will on Sunday, March 24, 2019 gather to celebrate Israel in a "Night of Honor."

The event, which is set to take place at the Greater Refuge Cathedral in Oldest Congo Town, will bring together about five thousand people to honor Israel for the different forms of assistance to Liberia in the past, including the fight against Ebola.

The Israeli Ambassador accredited to Liberia, including prominent leaders of Liberia, have been invited to the "Night of Honor".

Israel and Liberia's relations date as far back as the 1950s when Israeli Foreign Minister Golda Meir in 1958 established a relationship with Liberia during her tour of Africa between 1956 and 1966.

Liberia's casting of the largest tie-breaking vote at the United Nations General Assembly in favor of Israel that created the modern Jewish state of Israel in May 1948 was one of the major assistance that bonded the two nations.

Some of Liberia's past presidents, as well as President George Manneh Weah, have seen the need to continue to foster the bilateral relationships between both countries.

In 1983, former President Samuel K. Doe's meeting with then Prime Minister Menachem Begin of Israel was captured in The New York Times. The article quoted President Doe speaking to reporters: "We in Liberia shall do our best in persuading some of our friends, African countries, to reconsider their decision and to resume relations with the state of Israel," Doe said.

In response to President Doe, Minister Begin said: "We do hope that other African countries will follow in your footsteps." He added that he and General Doe discussed possible cooperation projects "and we hope for concrete results."

President Weah recently paid an official visit to Israel with a key focus on the creation of investment opportunities in agriculture, healthcare, security and energy sectors by Israeli financiers. Israel has invested proven innovations and industries in these very areas.

On April 30, 2018, Israel's celebrated its 70th Anniversary as a nation. A special event to observe the milestone was held in Liberia under the auspices of the Israeli diplomatic mission accredited near Monrovia. Speaking on behalf of the Government of Liberia Deputy Foreign Minister Elias Shoniyin recalled a number of profitable benefits between the two countries which include: scholarships, security training and infrastructural and agricultural projects Israel has given to Liberia.

The upcoming Liberia Night to Honor Israel is organized by the African Christians United for Israel (CUFI)-Liberia, in collaboration with the African Christians United for Israel and CUFI-USA. Speakers at the event include: Rev. Dr. Francis O. S. Tabla, African Outreach Coordinator, CUFI-USA; Rev. Dumisani Washington, National Diversity Outreach Director, CUFI-USA; Bishop Nathaniel Zarway, Greater Refuge Cathedral, Host Pastor; Licentiate Zelda Russell, Assistant Director/Tour Leader, African Christians United for Israel-USA and Apostle Samuel M. Kollie, Executive Director, African Christians United for Israel-Liberia. Other members of the delegation from the USA include Rev. Stephen Cole, Rev. John B. Saah, and Rev. George Wonlon.

The program begins at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.