Liberia: 'Name Your Priorities and They Will Be Done'

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi assures President Weah

The official visit of President George Weah to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) started to bear fruits on arrival as the government and private investors in that middle-eastern state unveiled, on the first day of the visit, enormous development interests in various sectors, the Executive Mansion has said in a release.

According to the release, President Weah and entourage arrived in the UAE capital city of Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 to an 'exciting reception' from the country's authorities, including Crown Prince Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The host officials in their first interaction with President Weah and delegation, promised to help him transform Liberia.

President Weah's meeting with the Crown Prince followed a reception meeting with the UAE's Minister of State, Director General and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Prominent Advocate of Alternative Energy, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

The President and delegation in the meeting with the Crown Prince and other UAE officials, according to the release, discussed issues of bilateral and direct investment to Liberia.

President used the moment to brief his UAE hosts about his vision to transform Liberia. "I have traveled to Paris, Monaco, Rome, London and Abu Dhabi, and remain amazed by how the cities look," the President said during the meeting attended by a horde of investors and business executives.

"I cannot serve as President of Liberia and leave the country undeveloped. My government has a framework for national development; it is called the Pro-poor Agenda for Development. This plan is aimed at lifting my people out of poverty and making life worth living for all," he said.

Before President Weah could end his remarks, the Crown Prince and the Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE's Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, apparently marveled by the President's passion for development of his country, added, "President Weah, name your priorities and they will be done."

President Weah then named road connectivity, including a coastal highway, agriculture, the revamping of the Liberia Electricity Corporation, renewable energy, health and education as top priorities of his administration's first term.

The UAE leaders immediately set up a technical working group comprising civil engineers, agriculture experts and other technocrats mandated to travel to Liberia for assessment and to conclude final arrangements for immediate direct investment.

The team is expected to travel to Monrovia early April, 2019.

"I will work with you to achieve whatever you want to be your legacy as development in your country," the Crown Prince promised President Weah and delegation. "Your country is very important to us. We shall help you achieve your national agenda." The Crown Prince's assurances were reiterated by his Minister of State, who added that the government and people of the UAE take special delight in helping President Weah achieve his development dream for Liberia.

The UAE officials said they consider President Weah's visit as a homecoming to Abu Dhabi where he played soccer for three years.

The President is accompanied by Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe, Ministers Gbehzohngar Findley, Lenn Eugene Nagbe, Trokon Kpui and Daniel Dee Ziankahn. The Liberian who earlier praised UAE for the progress it has made towards sustainable developments was welcomed on Tuesday to discuss cooperation in investment, economy and tourism by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of UAE.

The Crown Prince hailed the visit and hope it would strengthen the ties between UAE and Liberia and open up new avenues for bilateral cooperation with mutual interests.