Liberia: Local Officials Trained in Procurement Compliance and Corruption Prevention

One of facilitators presents on a topic shortly after the opening session.

The Public Procurement Concession Commission (PPCC), in collaboration with Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), on Monday, March 18 began a week-long training of local government officials in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County.

Funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the training is part of the government's strategies to strengthen transparency and accountability in the local government through procurement compliance and corruption prevention. It brought together local government officials from Grand Gedeh, Sinoe, Maryland, River Gee and Grand Kru counties.

Zwedru City Mayor, Mrs. Cecelia Jolo, earlier welcomed the trainers and participants to the county, adding that the city remains open to all visitors, regardless of whether it was their first time to come there for a workshop.

The chief trainer and head of the team, Himmie E. Langford of the PPCC, said the training aims to enhance participants' abilities in the basics of the PPCC procedures at the local level.

He told the trainees that the training will enable them to know some of the non-compliance and compliance processes in the local leaderships.

In his opening remark, the manager of programs, education and prevention, James K. Kingsley, told the participants that the training will enlighten the local leaders on some corrupt practices.

He said the LACC covers the entire country and has the responsibility to monitor every aspect of the government, whether central or local government.

He outlined four divisions in which the LACC functions, including enforcement, education, prevention and prosecution.

The issue of the protection of whistle blowers was also highlighted to the extent that many of the participants believed that the process was slow, something the participants believe was also a long process.

Some of the topics to be discussed will include Concept of Framework Agreement and Advance Contracting, Corruption and Budget Process, Bid Evaluation, etc.