South Africa: More Tickets Placed On Sale for Cricket World Cup

Cape Town — The ICC announced on Thursday that more tickets had been placed on sale for this year's Cricket World Cup in England.

Interest in tickets for the tournament has been unprecedented, the game's governing body said, with over 3 million ticket applications for approximately 800,000 tickets so far, from 148 countries across six continents.

Tickets were bought as far and wide as Madagascar and Mexico.

The tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so fans that missed out will have the chance to secure tickets immediately. Tickets across all teams and venues are included, with limited numbers for some of the most exclusive matches, such as those featuring hosts England, in addition to popular competing nations such as India, Pakistan and Australia.

Ticket buyers have been warned to only buy tickets from official ticket sellers for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019. CWC19 is continually monitoring illegal ticket resale activity and will act to cancel tickets offered for sale on unofficial third-party websites. As a result, fans are urged to approach third party ticket sites with caution.

Existing ticket purchasers will be able to view their seat details at any time from 10am GMT on Thursday, March 21 by clicking on the 'My Tickets' tab on the Official Ticketing Website.

"With the World Cup just around the corner, we are delighted to be able to put remaining and returned tickets on sale, giving fans the opportunity to secure a seat at the tournament, especially those who missed out first time around. Tickets for all venues and teams are available and we would urge fans to be quick for the most sought after matches," ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 Managing Director, Steve Elworthy, said.

"We will be re-opening the Resale Platform soon for fans that wish to sell their tickets in a safe and secure way. Hospitality packages for all venues are still available for those looking to experience the best each venue has to offer."

Source: Sport24