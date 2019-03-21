South Africa: Magashule's Attack On State Security Minister Feels Like Fake News, but It's Not

analysis

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has attacked President Cyril Ramaphosa's Minister of State Security, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, over alleged claims she made about Magashule's handling of the ANC's election lists. Magashule's statement had the feel of fake news, but apparently it's not.

There was some sense of de ja vu when an ANC statement dropped late on Tuesday peppered with words like "shocking", "reckless in the extreme" and "request a public apology" over "the lies that she's peddling". It was attributed to ANC secretary general Ace Magashule and didn't come through the official ANC media WhatsApp group, email or web site, but it somehow arrived on a WhatsApp group for journalists, possibly via one of the many WhatsApp groups of ANC members and volunteers. With 50 days to go before the general elections, you would expect such strong language to be directed to an opposition party, as happens before elections. Instead, it was directed to a comrade, State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba. Strong public statements against comrades usually only happen before ANC elective conferences, but the next national one is still over three years away.

It had a similar feel to a recent statement attributed to Magashule in which Public Enterprises...