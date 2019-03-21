South Africa: Denel Boss Says Gigaba Told Him to 'Look After the Guptas'

analysis

The State Capture Commission has heard explosive claims that former Cabinet minister, Malusi Gigaba told a senior government executive to 'look after' the Guptas during a meeting at the family's Saxonwold mansion.

Testifying on Wednesday, former Denel CEO, Riaz Saloojee, described three different meetings with the Guptas - one at which Gigaba was present, a second where the Guptas hauled out the son of former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzane - supposedly as a "show of force" - and a third, during which he was asked why he didn't take money.

Saloojee was ousted as CEO of Denel in 2015, shortly after Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown had installed a new board and despite having achieved huge success in Denel's turn-around strategy over a three-year period.

He said the Saxonwold visits were triggered by a call from Gupta kingpin, Salim Essa, a few months after his appointment.

At that stage he had been aware of the Guptas and had met Essa in public spaces.

Essa said some people had wanted to meet with him and that it would be in the interest of Denel.

Essa allegedly told him that it was important to attend this meeting as he had support "at...