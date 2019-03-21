South Africa: 'We Need to Establish a Culture of Human Rights,' Says SAHRC Head

analysis

Chapter 9 institutions play a fundamental role in promoting and protecting South Africa's young democracy. With Human Rights Day on Thursday, Daily Maverick sat down with the CEO of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane to find out how far the fight for human rights has come.

Established on 2 October 1995 under the Human Rights Act 54 of 1994, the SAHRC upholds the duty of protecting, promoting and monitoring human rights in the country.

"We find ways of securing redress were human rights are being violated, and this we do at our own instance where we come across human rights violations then we'll intervene as a commission," Thipanyane told Daily Maverick.

Apart from interventions, the commission accepts complaints which through a "test" can be followed up on or dismissed. According to the commission's annual 2018 report, they received 5,144 complaints and launched 4,316 enquiries.

"We receive complaints from any member of the public then we'll investigate the complaints. If it falls within our jurisdiction, we'll deal with it and make a finding," Thipanyane said.

The annual report further indicates that equality complaints sit at 14%, which makes it the highest source of complaints.

Thipanyane told...