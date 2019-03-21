Namibia: Multichoice Opens African Digital Hub for Film-Makers

In a venture aimed at connecting African creatives, Multichoice Talent Factory (MTF), an initiative forming a part of MultiChoice Africa, officially launched a new digital hub continent-wide yesterday.

The portal forms one of three components: The first was the launch of the talent factory which sent several Namibian film-makers to Zambia for training, while the second was masterclasses hosted around Africa.

"The portal is like LinkedIn for the creative industry," corporate affairs manager Levana Cloete stated at the launch hosted at Multichoice Namibia's headquarters in Windhoek.

"We are connecting directors, scriptwriters, etc. It's a first for Africa. We're trying to expand and contribute to different aspects of the industry," she said.

Thanks to the portal, industry amateurs and professionals can network with film-makers from around Africa as well as showcase their work. This, the Multichoice team said, is part of the investment Multichoice has made to "improve the quality and support the production of local content and storytelling across the continent".

"With increasing cross-continental coverage, film-makers are looking for networks beyond their own borders. As a producer in Nigeria, it is exciting to know it is possible to co-produce in Angola, for example, with access to local talent and production partners. The portal is made for mobile and is therefore accessible to any film-maker anywhere in the world," Cheryl Uys-Allie, director at MTF, said in a statement.

Interested in being a part of the movement? Sign up at multichoicetalentfactory.com by creating a profile to showcase your work.