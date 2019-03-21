South Africa: Deputy Minister Barbara Thomson Launches Gugulethu Environmental Awareness and Sustainability Initiative

press release

Earlier today the Deputy Minister of Environmental Affairs, Ms Barbara Thomson, launched the Gugulethu Environmental Awareness and Sustainability Initiative as part of the Good Green Deeds campaign, at the Gugulethu NY2 Indoor Sports Complex, in Cape Town.

The event was preceded by a two day exhibition which took place from 13 - 14 March 2019, and focused on job and entrepreneurial opportunities created through Department's EPWP programmes as well environmental careers and bursary opportunities offered by DEA.

The main purpose of the event was to launch the Gugulethu Environmental Awareness and Sustainability Initiative and to support the Cleaning Campaign in Gugulethu Township, Western Cape. This is in line with the ideals of the "Good Green Deeds" campaign launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa, which promotes a clean, green and healthy environment.

Speaking at the launch, the Deputy Minister emphasized the importance of ensuring that the community is kept litter free. "Earlier today, we all participated in a community clean-up, and I want to urge everyone to not let this be just for today, but an ongoing project where as a citizen of this community and this country, you take the responsibility to clean your environment. It cannot lie solely in the hands of government, we need to all make that conscious decision to not litter, to pick up litter when we see it and to recycle," she said.

In addition to the launch, unemployed youth identified in various wards within Gugulethu Township, will be provided with job opportunities in the Department's EPWP Working for the Coast programme.

The project will be launched as a legacy project that not only addresses socio-economic challenges facing communities, but also focuses on keeping the community clean though the various clean-up activities in the different areas identified as litter hot spots.

Issued by: Department of Environmental Affairs