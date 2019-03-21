South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal Announces R18-Billion Expansion Plan for Dube Trade Port

press release

The province of KwaZulu-Natal continues to experience an unprecedented wave of investments into its Dube Trade Port Special Economic Zone (DTP SEZ)

The Dube Trade Port, one of two SEZs in the province, has already created thousands of jobs and contributed immensely to the provincial fiscus since opening its doors in 2010.

This is a trend that looks set to continue well into the future thanks to a multi-billion rand investment that will this week be unveiled by the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Mr Sihle Zikalala and the DTP CEO, Mr Hamish Erskine.

MEC Zikalala said the second phase of the DTP SEZ heralded more good news for the growth and prosperity of KwaZulu-Natal.

"If the massive success of the first phase of the DTP SEZ which we launched in 2010 is anything to go by, we are doubtless that the second phase which we are launching this week will surpass all expectations."

The second phase, MEC Zikalala said, will bring an additional 45 hectares of prime light industrial land within the Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone.

"The site will serve as the foundation of Dube Trade Port's next phase of investment attraction, which is projected to total close to R20 billion over the next 5 years," Zikalala said.

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs