Sudan: Kibir Informed on Overall Situation in South Korofan State

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic,Dr.Osman Mohamed Yusuf Kibir was briefed, while he was chairing a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Government of South Kordofan State Wednesday, on security, political and economic situation in the state.

Gen. Ahmed Ibrahim Mofadhal, Wali ( governor) of South Kordofan State affirmed in a press statement to (SUNA) that the security situation was stable in the state thanks to cease-fire declared by the President of the Republic.

He said the Vice-President listened to a detailed explanation from the state government on economic situation, especially on agricultural production, whereas (5) million acres were cultivated , besides formation of a committee headed by the state police chief to open the tracks and crossings to reduce frictions between shepherds and farmers.

He said government of the state provide basic services as education , completion of the second phase of the ring road (Um Rawaba- ,Abbasiyah Tagali -Rashad) and solving problems obstructing the water harvesting project.

Gen. .Ahmed Ibrahim Mofadhal said the Vice-President gave directive for holding urgent meeting in Khartoum to address all problems facing South Korofan state in all fields. sn/ab