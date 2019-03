Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir paid visit Wednesday evening to journalist Hussein Khojali at his home at Al-Tayef neighborhood in Khartoum during which he was reassured on health of the journalist Khojali after an eye surgery operation he has undergone in Spain.

The visit came as part of social visits the President of the Republic used to pay to inspect national figures and leaders of public opinion.