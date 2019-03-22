Kenya: Telkom Sets Up Fibre Loop for Mombasa in Network Expansion

Kenya — Telkom has begun setting up a fibre loop for the city of Mombasa to meet the growing demand for faster data by its business and individual customers.

The laying of the new metro loop will connect Mombasa, linking it to Telkom's over 10,000-kilometer of the national backbone and the 1,000KM redundancy backbone between Mombasa and Tororo.

This initiative is aimed at improving connectivity and enhance quality of service to customers. It follows the recent completion of a fibre metro loop for the city of Nairobi and its environs.

Telkom CEO Mugo Kibati said that the firm intends to set up similar fibre loops in all large towns within the country to meet the growing demand for broadband by businesses, homes and individuals.

"This demonstrates our commitment to connect the people that keep Kenya on the move with the provision of fast, reliable internet. These metro loops will facilitate access to the internet, which plays an important role in the lives of individuals and businesses. It further serves to entrench our position as Kenya's preferred data network," Kibati added.

Telkom has a resilient 400G fibre capacity on its entire backbone that runs from Mombasa through Malaba to Tororo.

The Nairobi carrier metro loop with a design capacity of 10TB is the biggest ethernet carrier, making it possible to carry heavy traffic and relay data across the region seamlessly for a better experience to internet users.

Kibati said that the capacity will not only enhance customer data experience but also boost reseller capacity to other telcos and internet service providers across East Africa who purchase from Telkom.

The set-up of metro loops is part of Telkom's Sh1 Billion plan to expand and optimize Telkom's network across the country.

The network expansion plan includes 3G and 4G mobile connectivity, as well as its Fibre-to-the-Building (FTTB) Network for enterprise and corporate customers.

Early this year, The Ministry of ICT, Telkom Kenya and its "DARE 1" (Djibouti African Regional Express) partners concluded the first raft of commercial negotiations in Djibouti, ahead of the implementation of a 4,000km, 36TB Terabyte fibre cable interconnecting Kenya to Djibouti. The largest ever capacity in the country and East Africa region.