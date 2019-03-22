Kenya: Is Tuyisenge Headed for the Exit At Gor?

Nairobi — Congolese club AS Vita are the first to openly express their desire to sign red-hot Gor Mahia forward Jacques Tuyisenge, but it now emerges that there are several other suitors circling around the Rwandese forward.

Tuyisenge's contract is in its sunset days at the club and three years after he joined them, an opportunity to leave might be opening up for them.

"When I am anywhere, I always give my 100pc and focus on the team. In January, I was to go to France and the club came and even offered Gor money but the club told me to remain for a while because ther didn't have a striker at that time and I remained," Tuyisenge told Capital Sport.

He added; "Yes, my contract is almost ending but till the last day, I will always give 100pc to the team. If they see that I am doing some good work in the team then they are free to add me a contract. But if an opportunity opens up for me to go, I will. For now, I am only thinking of Gor."

Vita have been trailing Tuyisenge for a while and with their lead striker Jean Marc Makusu reportedly heading to North Africa, the Rwandese who arrived in Gor at the start of the 2016 season tops their priority list.

Meanwhile, head coach Hassan Oktay says he is already preparing himself psychologically for Tuyisenge's exit and believes he can get an able replacement though it will not be easy.

"It is not only Vita that are interested. There are very many clubs who have approached him even from Cyprus. But I like Jack because he is very disciplined and despite all that he has not lost his focus," Oktay stated.

He added; "If a good offer comes for him I know he will leave because it is good for him also. We are working to get another striker."

Gor have been relient on Tuyisenge who has always finished among the top three scorers in all the three seasons he has turned out for the record Kenyan champions, helping them to win the league title twice in a row.

The record Kenyan champions struggled to replace Meddie Kagere when he left for Simba SC and a Tuyisenge departure will definitely be hardly felt.