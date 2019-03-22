Kenya: Capital FM Out to Take Ghetto Radio to 'Babylone' in Football Friendly

Nairobi — Having been in the international stage, lifting the 2016 Standard Chartered World Trophy at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, the Capital FM football team is charged to school Ghetto Radio on football matters when the two sides clash in a friendly match on Friday night.

The match will be played under floodlights at Nairobi's Grogon artificial turf next to Globe Cinema Roundabout, kicking off at 8pm as the two teams wrestle for supremacy in a match dubbed 'battle of the city'.

Capital FM, who holds the bragging rights having spanked Ghetto Radio 3-0 when the two radio stations last met at the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Inter Media in October last year, are determined to continue their dominance, this time aiming to take the Ghetto boys to 'Babylone'.

"We are World and Africa champions so for us we are coming tomorrow to show Ghetto Radio where they belong, they have never beaten us last time it was 3-0, this time let them come prepared to collect not less than five goals," a confident Capital FM skipper Lassie Atrash underscored.

Earlier on Atrash's counterpart at Ghetto Radio Paul Ojenge who is fondly referred as 'Polosa Namba Tano' in his Saturday Sports Show Offside dreamt of thrashing the Best Mix of Music.

"We are confident of a good result as the team has had enough practice through other friendlies and Capital FM is a strong team who will present a well needed challenge to my team but this time will pin them down having lost to them once," Polosa, who featured for former Kenyan Premier League side, Nairobi City Stars in his heydays vowed.

The friendly is anticipated to build a strong relationship between the two Radio Stations that rule the airwaves in the capital city.

"The main objective of the friendly is to bond and share ideas because we are in the same industry. We are looking forward to having a good time because this is one of the many that we will have," Capital FM Team Manager Duncan Kikata stated.

On the other hand, Ghetto Radio Team Manager Mojezz outlined that the match is crucial to the team in building their experience.

"This a good experience for the team because it will boost the morale of the players for going against a strong team like Capital FM and this time, we are prepared to win the game," Mojezz remarked.

Banter between the two sides has already gained momentum on social media with each believing of carrying the day.

Battle of the City brewing as @GhettoRadio895 takes on @CapitalFMKenya in a Football match tomorrow, Friday from 8pm at the Grogon Turf next to Globe Cinema Roundabout. Kesho lazima mabarbie sorpiesorpie washindwe!! @alexisaboke kuja pia na @Maqbuli.#GhetCap

-- ROWBOW RAWBOW (@Rowbowz) March 21, 2019

Mkishinda mababi nitakununulia mbs za kuambia watu. But utaambia nn watu wakishinda?

-- Jeffer Davi (@jeffokindo) March 21, 2019

🤣🤣🤣 You have taken us to your home turf but its okay, tomorrow mtajua pure football talent is made in Babylon. Mtajua mlitupwa na mafala hahaha #GhetVCap @CapitalFMKenya @GhettoRadio895 https://t.co/Xww5ZpTU9P

-- Alex Isaboke (@alexisaboke) March 21, 2019

10 years ago tuli wa nyo'osha Basketball pale UON, hii Friday 22nd from 8pm, Winter will be on you @CapitalFMKenya you will bend the knees to @GhettoRadio895.

-- ROWBOW RAWBOW (@Rowbowz) March 21, 2019

While Ghetto Radio team has been organizing friendly matches, every Friday having played against Sportpesa, Royal Media Services and Bet Lion losing two of the matches, Capital FM, come into this match weeks after reaching the final of the 'Road to Anfield' football tournament that they have won twice in a row (2016 and 2017).

The Capital FM Football team under the tutelage of Ahmedin Gulu comprises of Alex Isaboke, Timothy Olobulu, Atrash, Kristian Malumbe, Solomon Okeyo, Jeff Ooko, Ali Athman, Shaffi Soud, Joe Kisila, Vincent Otieno, Keysha Shagava, Anita Nderu, Ivy Mang'eli, Ashley Ali, David Muba, Shuyab and DJ Shwaz.