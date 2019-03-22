Southern Africa: Why Kenyans Are Mad With Kenyatta for Empathising With Cyclone Victims

Kenyans on Twitter are extremely angry with President Uhuru Kenyatta for sending a message of condolences to the victims of the Cyclone Idai in Southern Africa.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, through his Twitter handle, on Wednesday sent a message of condolences to President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique and President Peter Mutharika of Malawi following the cyclone which has affected the two countries.

"To my friends Presidents @FNyusi, @edmnangagwa & Peter Mutharika, Kenya stands with you and your people as you mourn and recover from the destruction" part of President Kenyatta's tweet read.

I condole and pass my message of encouragement to the people of Southern Africa who are suffering devastation from Cyclone Idai. To my friends Presidents @FNyusi, @edmnangagwa & Peter Mutharika, Kenya stands with you and your people as you mourn and recover from the destruction.

- Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) March 20, 2019

The message however only helped to stoke the anger of Kenyans on Twitter who reminded the president that they are Kenyans who are reportedly dying of hunger and starvation.

Several people have reportedly died of hunger-related complications in Baringo and Turkana County, while thousands are said to be facing starvation.

The region has faced food crises over the years even as the Government tries to downplay the gravity of the situation.

AFFECTED AREAS

Deputy President William Ruto has denied claims of hunger-related deaths in the affected areas.

Other counties at risk include Isiolo, Garissa, Wajir, Kilifi, Baringo, Marsabit, Tana River, Samburu. Mandera, Kitui, and Makueni.

So far President Kenyatta has not been drawn into the matter.

Here are some of the reactions by Kenyans on Twitter:

Mr. president you have forgotten several Kenyans who have died from hunger and drought in turkana baringo and some parts of this country, or Kenyans are children of a lesser God???

-- BIG FISH 🐬 🇰🇪 (@to_Clive) March 20, 2019

How about the deaths and sufferings being recorded in the country! Ama those are just but the voters who are used and dumped until they are needed again. There's so much failure in this country, all from the top. We're bleeding sir. Wanjiku is fed up @MukamiWaEmbu

-- Soja Kaiser Anthony (@Antonthia) March 20, 2019

Thats very ironical,our own are dying because of hunger and you have not sat down with them leave alone standing with them. I pity my fellow Kenyans, but we are the people and we are taking notes.

-- John Wangigi (@JohnWangigi1) March 20, 2019

Failure to plan is planning to fail. With all the hype of food security in your campaigns and now people are dying out of starvation. Put your priorities right sir otherwise your legacy is at stake. #KenyanLivesMatterToo

-- Keegan (@ItsPrinceKeegan) March 20, 2019

STOP acting like everything is okey in Kenya and especially the counties that are affected by drought and deaths in those counties due to starvation Sir!!! Come On!! Charity begins at home!!

-- John Rego🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@jonteymwaniki) March 20, 2019