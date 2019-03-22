Kenya/Ghana: Betway Rewards Lucky Winner With Trip to Watch Ghana, Stars Match

Nairobi — Irene Omwenge is the lucky winner of the Fly Your Flag promotion a Betway initiative which ran throughout the month of February.

Omwenge won a trip for her and her partner to watch the Kenyan national team Harambee Stars live in Ghana in their final AFCON qualifier match against the Black Stars on Saturday in Accra.

Out of the many Betway customers who participated in this promotion, Irene Omwenge emerged as the winner. Irene and her partner will get the chance to watch their national team live in Ghana, a once in life-time experience.

To participate in this promotion, customers had to place at least one bet on any soccer game in the month of February.

Each bet placed was an entry into the weekly and grand prize draw. Weekly prizes included cash, Free Bets and smartphone giveaways. Even though Irene did not win any of the weekly prizes, it is great to say winning the grand prize was totally worth it.

Betway is currently running another promotion whereby winners will get a chance to go watch the best in Africa live in Egypt by betting on any soccer action from 4th March to 28th April 2019.

As one of the most popular sports betting brands in the country, Betway has rewarded many of its registered customers with awesome giveaways such as cash and real-world prizes through its various promotions such as 4-To-Score and many more.

Betway would like to congratulate Irene Omwenge and wish her and her partner well on their trip.