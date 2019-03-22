Kenya/Morocco: Who Are Gor Mahia's CAF Confed Cup Opponents RS Berkane?

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay confesses he knows very little about Moroccan side Renaissance Sportive de Berkane ahead of the teams' meeting in the 2018/2019 Confederation of African Football (Caf) quarter-finals.

The Kenyan champions will host the North Africans - who finished top of Group 'A' with 11 points on April 7 and then head to Morocco for the rematch seven days later.

Here are some things you - and Oktay - may need to know about the North African side:

The club is officially referred to as Renaissance Sportive de Berkane. It is based in Berkane, Morocco.

The team competes in Moroccan top flight league and finished second last season.

The team was founded in 1938 and has won one league title to date.

The side has an annual budget of Sh800 million, estimated to be eight times what Gor Mahia earn and have just acquired the services of Congolese striker Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele for a reported Sh50 million.

Forward Ayoub El Kaabi and Ivorian Soro Nanga are among the players to watch out for. The duo has scored 24 league goals between them this season.

Berkane are coached by Nounir Jaouni, an ex-Morocco international centre back for KAC Kenitra in his playing days.

Berkane have so far defeated Libya's Al Ittihad, Senegal's AS Diaraf, plus Hassana Agadir, Raja Casablanca and AS Otoho from Morocco and the Republic of Congo respectively to make it to this stage of the competition.

The Moroccans host their home matches at the 18,000-seater Stade Municipal de Berkane.